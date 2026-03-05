ArtPhilly to launch a major citywide art festival in May

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A citywide arts festival that will act as the opening gambit of Philadelphia’s semiquincentennial summer is beginning to take shape.

A new organization called ArtPhilly is producing its inaugural five-week festival called “What Now: 2026” from May 27 through July 3. It will feature over 100 events in five neighborhood districts around the city, to include music, dance, poetry, gallery art and film.

The organization commissioned 35 pieces of original work for the festival from widely recognized artists like playwright and actress Ana Deavere Smith, who starred in ‘West Wing’ and ‘Nurse Jackie.’ In addition, the multiple Grammy Award-winning choir The Crossing will premiere a new work by Opera Philadelphia’ composer-in-residence Nathalie Joachim about the 13 virtues of Benjamin Franklin and the festival will see a new collaboration between fashion designer and filmmaker Walé Oyéjidé and jazz saxophonist Immanuel Wilkins.

The full schedule has not yet been released, but details about the featured works are now posted to the festival’s website. Tickets will go on sale April 1.

“‘What Now 2026’ unfolds as our nation marks the 250th anniversary of a document that is still highly relevant called the Declaration of Independence,” said executive director Bill Adair. “Apologies to the historians in the room: Artists are the best interpreters of history. They bring a new vision to the pursuit of understanding the past.”

Similar in scale to the Philadelphia International Festival of the Arts held a decade ago, Adair said ArtPhilly will instead focus primarily on local artists. ArtPhilly is intended to be a recurring event, either annually or biannually.

“We knew from the start that success for us would be that the arts become recognized and valued as intrinsically important to the soul of our city as ‘wooder’ ice and the Phanatic,” said ArtPhilly founder Katherine Sachs. “We are, after all, a very creative place and dare I also say revolutionary.”