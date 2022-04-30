A trio of black gum trees now ring the spot where an iconic Philadelphia sugar maple stood for nearly 100 years.

On Friday — Arbor Day — groups of students from W.B Saul High School and Samuel Gompers Elementary School helped plant the new trees, which in time may grow to be 80 feet tall.

“The fall colors rival the sugar maple. It provides some wildlife support — there are some berries there. And because of the winds and the climatic conditions here on the hill, the nyssa [sylvatica] is key,” said Lori Hayes, director of Urban Forestry for Philadelphia Parks and Recreation, after a brief news conference.