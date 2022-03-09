Six weeks ago, actor Saint Aubyn got off the stage portraying Dennis Edwards of the Temptations in the Broadway musical “Ain’t Too Proud,” which closed in January amid a flurry of COVID-related closures this winter.

He immediately came to People’s Light Theatre in Malvern, Pa, to launch the premiere of “Personality,” a new musical about the R&B singer Lloyd Price.

“To tell a Black man’s story with truth, with dignity, with honesty and with accountability,” said Aubyn. “To be able to let the world know that you may not know his name, but you know his music.”

“Personality,” running until April 3rd, recounts the life of the R&B singer known as “Mr. Personality,” after his 1959 hit song.

“This is my world. I’m very much old school,” said Aubyn. “Of course, I listen to today’s music because you always want to keep your hand to what’s happening. But I’m very much a 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s, you know, James Brown, Sam Cooke, Marvin Gaye, Patti LaBelle, Nancy Wilson, Sarah Vaughan. If you were to come and visit me in Brooklyn, you would definitely be hearing this type of music.”

Price, himself, was directly involved with writer Jeffrey Madoff in the development of the musical about his own life, but did not live long enough to see it. “Personality” was originally scheduled to premiere a year ago, then was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Price then died from complications of diabetes in May, 2021.

“I lost a dear friend,” said Madoff. “That not only had an impact on me, but also strengthened my resolve to get his legacy out there, to tell an untold story about an unsung hero. There are so many people that get credit for things that he did and the doors that he opened.”

Although Price’s songs are well-known to the ears of many, including “Personality,” “Lawdy Miss Clawdy,” and “Stagger Lee,” Madoff said his name is less familiar to most people. He said he has to sing the first line of the chorus of “Personality” – apologizing for his own singing ability – in order to trigger people’s memories.

“But they knew nothing about him,” said Maddoff. “And I found Lloyd’s story so compelling.”