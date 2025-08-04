From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Through Daniel Hoffman’s hands, ashes of the dead receive new life as art for the living.

Grieving customers send a small scoop of cremated remains to Ahava Memorials where Hoffman transforms the last vestige of a loved one into a ceramic memorial.

Hoffman does not operate his studio inside a cold commercial setting. He runs the small business as a one-man operation from his home in Ardmore.

“It’s a personal service,” Hoffman said.

He meant it in more ways than one.

Hoffman, 43, first utilized the technique more than a decade ago using his aunt’s ashes. A budding animation career pulled him away from his passion for shaping clay. Years later, an abrupt layoff granted him a second chance.

From tattoo framing to glass ash displays, honoring the deceased with or as art is nothing new. With cremation growing in popularity as a form of final disposition, Hoffman is continuing the tradition through his medium of choice. He launched Ahava Memorials in December.

Hoffman molds ornaments as small as a few inches to vases as large as a couple of feet. Instead of mixing the ashes into the earthenware, Hoffman fuses the ashes with the glaze. The result is a marbling and shifting of hues unique to the individual or pet.

“The color of the glaze gets influenced by the ashes and it becomes a one-of-a-kind, more personal memorial,” Hoffman said.

A short film featuring his process was recently shown at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. Hoffman said he wants to use his skills to make fine art more accessible and heal others in the process.

“I want people to feel like they can have a work of art in their home that means something personally to them and it’s not out of reach price-wise or time frame-wise,” he said.