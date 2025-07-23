The Foundation for Delaware County selects Michael Kellerman to be next president
Michael Kellerman has most recently been serving as the interim executive transformation director of the Philanthropy Network of Greater Philadelphia.
Michael Kellerman will succeed Frances Sheehan as the next president of the Foundation for Delaware County.
His appointment will be effective Oct. 1.
“The Foundation is a powerful force for good, and I look forward to partnering with its talented team, dedicated Board, and inspiring partners across this dynamic community,” Kellerman said.
The Media-based philanthropic nonprofit is one of 900 community foundations across the United States. The foundation was established in 2016 using proceeds from the sale of the Crozer-Keystone Health System. Since then, it has dished out roughly $16 million in charitable gifts, grants and scholarships, according to officials.
The foundation runs a number of public health initiatives such as a WIC nutrition program and the Housing Opportunities Program for Equity. Sheehan, the inaugural president, announced her retirement in February and will officially end her 8-year tenure in October. Following a nationwide search, Kellerman has been tapped to fill her shoes.
“The Board and I are confident in his ability to build on the strong foundation established by Frances and our exceptional staff,” Board Chair Mike Magnavita said. “We are especially excited about Michael’s commitment to growing our assets in innovative ways, expanding our local impact, and fostering a more inclusive culture of philanthropy and community investment.”
Kellerman has most recently been serving as the interim executive director of the Philanthropy Network of Greater Philadelphia. Previously, Kellerman served as the interim executive director of WOAR – Philadelphia Center Against Sexual Violence. He also worked on the executive team at theVillage, which is now known as Gemma Services.
Editor’s note: The Foundation for Delaware County provides support for WHYY.
