The Foundation for Delaware County selects Michael Kellerman to be next president

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Michael Kellerman will succeed Frances Sheehan as the next president of the Foundation for Delaware County.

His appointment will be effective Oct. 1.

“The Foundation is a powerful force for good, and I look forward to partnering with its talented team, dedicated Board, and inspiring partners across this dynamic community,” Kellerman said.

The Media-based philanthropic nonprofit is one of 900 community foundations across the United States. The foundation was established in 2016 using proceeds from the sale of the Crozer-Keystone Health System. Since then, it has dished out roughly $16 million in charitable gifts, grants and scholarships, according to officials.