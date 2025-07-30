From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Shari Jacobson regularly reads The New York Times, The New Yorker and other publications to stay up on national and international news as she prepares for the day in her hilltop home.

However, the professor of anthropology at Susquehanna University also tries to keep current on what’s going on in her own region, around Lewistown and Pennsylvania’s Union County. That’s not as easy to do, she said.

“There’s a lot of stuff that goes on locally that would be nice to learn more about,” Jacobson said, listing things that she believes doesn’t get enough news coverage: farmland conversions, hospital consolidations and environment concerns, like new tire burning facilities.

“And we still don’t have widespread internet here,” she added. “It makes it very hard to run a small business. It makes it hard if a kid needs to miss school for the day. There are areas on the bus routes that have no contact. If something goes wrong and it makes it hard to do telehealth, it would be great to see some coverage of that.”

State Rep. Chris Rabb, D-Philadelphia, said he wants to change that and is filing legislation that he hopes will reverse the collapse of community news and fill “critical civic information gaps” in what he calls marginalized communities, particularly in rural areas.

“If you don’t have public transit, if you don’t have broadband or reliable or affordable or accessible broadband, if you don’t have a municipal police force, if you don’t have any number of things that you may find in more densely populated areas with more vibrant economies, you pay a real price for that,” he told WHYY News. “But you should be as engaged and informed as anyone else, if not more so because you are at a disadvantage.”

‘The lifeblood of democracy’

Union County is one of several areas in Pennsylvania that is underserved by local news outlets, according to Northwestern University’s Local News Landscape project. Many such “news deserts” are found in rural communities.

Local news is “the lifeblood of democracy,” Rabb said. “We have 17 counties that have one or fewer newsrooms, news outlets that have historically provided the news that these communities have depended on.”

One of Rabb’s proposed bills would create the Pennsylvania Civic Information Consortium, “an independent, nonpartisan body to distribute grants to local newsrooms and nonprofit organizations filling critical information gaps in underserved communities,” Rabb said in a memo posted online.