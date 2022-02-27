The annual night of dining out in Philadelphia to support services for people living with HIV is back in person this year after a hiatus during the pandemic.

Dining Out For Life has been a yearly event in Philly for three decades. Participating restaurants donate a percentage of their sales on the night of the event to Action Wellness, which provides services for thousands of adults and kids in the Philly region living with and affected by HIV.

Before the pandemic, the event raised $200,000 annually. But in 2020, organizers put the dining out part of the event on hold and took donations directly.

“From a fundraising perspective, it’s been devastating for us,” said Action Wellness Executive Director Kevin Burns.