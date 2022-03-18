Opposition to the by-right project, which does not require any zoning variances, centered on a paved lot that some neighbors have used informally as a parking lot. During a Council session at the end of October, a handful of residents testified that Habitat’s plans would cost them a much-needed amenity, which sits across the street from a completed Habitat development.

“They wanna take away this parking lot, kinda like with a brain-dead kind of behavior,” said neighborhood activist Queen Judith Robinson. “The mission of Habit is one we all respect, but this here is adding insult to injury.”

Council rules permit another member to make a motion to pass a resolution, but none of Clarke’s colleagues took action, largely because of councilmanic prerogative. The long-standing practice effectively gives council members the final say over development in their districts.

O’Connell said she expects the resolution to pass this time around. After Clarke held the measure last fall, she said Habitat spent time discussing the project with stakeholders, including Clarke’s office, homeowners, and neighbors who opposed the development.

The talks resulted in Habitat downsizing the project from seven to six single-family homes, which will leave a section of the paved lot in city hands.

“The neighbors who vocalized concerns, we’ve worked with directly. And one in particular, at the PRA meeting last week, called in to say she’s on board with this project and really commended Habitat,” said O’Connell, in an interview.

A spokesperson for Clarke said the office will comment on the resolution “once it’s voted upon.”

That’s scheduled to happen during next week’s session of Council. If O’Connell is right, construction on the two-story houses will start in June. Families will start moving into their new homes in late fall.