ACCT Philly needs to place more dogs as it tries to contain canine flu outbreak

ACCT Philly is still desperately trying to find homes for dogs who need to leave the shelter by this Monday.

The non-profit says dozens of dogs have caught the canine flu and while it works to isolate and care for those animals, its trying to place healthy animals to keep them safe.

In the last week, officials say the shelter has been able to place dozens of dogs, however, it still has more animals coming in.

“Our officers are picking up two dogs, we have two more going in right now so that’s already four and we just opened,” said Sarah Barnett, the shelter’s executive director.