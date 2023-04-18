Donate

8-foot alligator removed from Hunting Park home

ACCT Philly is now working with an animal sanctuary that can take the 8-foot alligator.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • April 18, 2023

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

An 8-foot alligator was surrendered to ACCT Philly on Monday after it was removed from a home in the city’s Hunting Park section.

The owner bought the reptile in 2011 and kept it caged with little water.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

A family member reached out to ACCT Philly to surrender the animal.

The owner cooperated with the surrender and is not facing any charges, officials said.

ACCT Philly is now working with an animal sanctuary that can take the 8-foot alligator.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate