8-foot alligator removed from Hunting Park home
ACCT Philly is now working with an animal sanctuary that can take the 8-foot alligator.
An 8-foot alligator was surrendered to ACCT Philly on Monday after it was removed from a home in the city’s Hunting Park section.
The owner bought the reptile in 2011 and kept it caged with little water.
A family member reached out to ACCT Philly to surrender the animal.
The owner cooperated with the surrender and is not facing any charges, officials said.
