A test case at Convention Center shows big events can be done safely in Philly

A multi-weekend volleyball tournament is being heralded as a test case for a return of conventions to Philadelphia.

Over three separate weekends between the end of March and mid-April, more than 21,000 people visited the Pennsylvania Convention Center for East Coast Volleyball’s 2021 Northeast Volleyball Qualifier. Gregg Caren, of the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the event was held safely and under controlled conditions, and proved that big events can resume in the city using Convention Center upgrades.

“For creating not a COVID-free but a pandemic-friendly environment, from ultraviolet lights on the rails of the escalators to new air quality filters, everything that’s been invested has paid off,” Caren said.

The event was as close as you could expect to being COVID-free, Caren said. “Total attendance over three weekends was 21,650 people, and we had reports of 5, five, single-digit people who tested positive.”