Philly teen confronts misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine

When the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency use authorization for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, Bianca Murray felt confused and apprehensive. She didn’t know much about the vaccines, and all the information she was getting was through social media. Stories of the vaccine making you infertile and potentially making you sicker than before pushed her further and further from even considering getting the vaccine for herself.

Murray, 19, a Philly Audio Diaries youth producer, is part of a generation that grew up online — their lives have been defined by social media and the internet. Memes, Twitter threads, and infographics on Instagram function as the source of news for young people like her. And that can lead to a lot of wrong information being shared.

So she explored some essential questions about the vaccines: What are they, who should be vaccinated, and are they safe? For answers, she spoke to Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center and an attending physician in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Not surprisingly, he’s a champion of the vaccine:

So me myself, I really am skeptical about getting the vaccine. Can you enlighten me on what it’s made of and let me know if it will affect me daily?

It’s fair to be skeptical. I think you should be skeptical of anything you put into your body. I think there’s a difference between someone who’s skeptical and someone who’s cynical … Others may say, I don’t care what the pharmaceutical companies say. I don’t care what the FDA says. I don’t care what the CDC says. The Centers for Disease Control, I don’t care. I read what I read on the internet. I realize that it’s possible I could get this vaccine to become a zombie. And so I’m not going to get this vaccine. That’s not a vaccine skeptic. That’s a vaccine cynic.