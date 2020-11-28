A peaking pandemic thins out the Black Friday crowd at the malls

Black Friday is usually one of the biggest shopping days of the year. And while it still may reign supreme or close to it in 2020, this year has been far from ordinary — the scene at some suburban Philadelphia shopping malls showed just how much.

Friday morning at King of Prussia, one of the largest malls by sheer size in the United States, the swarm of people and full parking lots that have been a day-after-Thanksgiving tradition just weren’t there. Yes, there were shoppers, even though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed being in the middle of an in-person retail crowd this weekend as a higher-risk holiday activity. This pandemic season, it was far from a crowd, though.

“The second wave has scared me a lot more than the first one, so I was a little nervous coming, but we social-distanced from everyone and wore masks,” said Emily Senkow, a King of Prussia Mall shopper.

For some, those precautions were enough to take advantage of the day’s deals.

“I just want to enjoy my time with my friends and go shopping,” Mia Cathcart said. “We were maintaining our social distancing, so it’s not too scary about it, and it’s still masks up all the time.”

Coronavirus restrictions prompted many retailers to facilitate organized lines outside their stores, and workers allowed only a certain number of people into the businesses at a time.

“They usually have a waiting list that you have to check in to with a QR code,” Cathcart said. “And then, you have to maintain 6 feet from everyone while you’re waiting in line for the store.”

Despite explicit instructions, one shopper said there were, of course, a few rule breakers. “There were a couple people in there not wearing like masks and stuff,” said Malia Ganley.