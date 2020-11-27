Pa. coronavirus update: With COVID-19 cases steadily rising, state records record high on Thanksgiving

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

On Thanksgiving, Pennsylvania recorded its highest-ever single-day count of new coronavirus cases: 8,425. It’s part of a steady trend of ever-rising cases.

The state Department of Health announced that number Friday at noon, along with the current day’s count. Together, the two days brought at least 15,785 new cases, as well as a spike in hospitalizations.

Just two months ago, fewer than 500 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. That number now stands at 4,087. Of those people, most are 65 or older, and 877 are in intensive care units, the Health Department said in a release.

Between 11:59 p.m. Wednesday and 11:59 p.m. Thursday, 21 people were reported dead of coronavirus. Total fatalities attributed to the virus since the start of the pandemic in Pennsylvania number 10,234.

In Philadelphia, officials have reported 1,614 new confirmed cases over the last two days, plus eight probable cases after rapid antigen tests. The city has also confirmed three additional deaths from the virus.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health also reported 739 COVID-19 patients are currently being treated in city hospitals, and 72 are on ventilators.

As cases rise, hospitals across Pennsylvania are making plans in case they begin running short of beds.

If they hit certain caseload benchmarks, the state has ordered hospitals to cut back on elective surgeries — which also happen to be a major way that hospitals make money. A halt to elective surgeries and corresponding revenue loss at the start of the pandemic was one of the primary reasons why hospitals received so much federal stimulus money.

For elective procedures to be stopped, two of three potential triggers have to occur: a third of the hospitals in a region have to anticipate staffing shortages, a more than 50% increase in COVID-19 case admissions must be projected, or 90% of beds must be expected to be filled.