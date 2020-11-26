Pa. coronavirus update: Residents to receive COVID-19 emergency alerts

Pennsylvania residents will soon receive public messages about the COVID-19 pandemic through the national Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday.

The national public safety system sends messages to mobile devices to notify people of a threat — such as severe weather — or an Amber Alert.

Residents in the state with mobile devices will receive their first statewide message today. Messages, available in English and Spanish, can also be targeted to specific areas — if one zip code has significantly higher COVID-19 rates, the system could alert people in that area with helpful information about how to respond.

“WEA is one more way to reach as many Pennsylvanians as we can to provide timely information on COVID-19,” Wolf said in a statement. “This tool is another tool in our toolkit to fight the pandemic and unite against COVID.”

The WEA system has been used almost 56,000 times since 2012 to warn the public about dangerous weather, missing children, and other situations.

Case updates: Commonwealth, Philly show increases

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 6,759 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 327,829. The majority of people testing positive for COVID-19 were between 25 and 49, with a spike in cases among 19- to 24-year-olds.

The state reported 144 new fatalities Wednesday, for a total of 10,095 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There were 3,897 patients hospitalized with coronavirus statewide, 826 of whom were in intensive care units. Most of the hospitalized patients were 65 or older. The number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 2,300 since the end of September, the Health Department said.

There have been 32,915 COVID-19 cases among long-term care residents, and 6,466 cases among employees at long-term care facilities. Of all deaths, 6,430 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

On Wednesday, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health reported 1,246 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city. That brings the number of confirmed cases to 63,026.

The department confirmed eight additional fatalities in Philadelphia, which brings the number of residents who have succumbed to the virus in Philadelphia to 1,968. Of the total deaths, 926 (47%) were long-term care facility residents.

The Department of Public Health reported 714 patients with the virus being treated in Philadelphia hospitals, with a total of 51 on ventilators.