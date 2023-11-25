From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

To many people, Black Friday means a day filled with waiting in line at stores and snagging deals online. But half a century ago, an activist and budding politician in Philadelphia used the phrase to describe the opposite:

A boycott.

The year was 1978. Mayor Frank Rizzo, known for his embrace of police brutality and for using race as a political wedge, was in his second term — and scheming for a third. Philadelphians of color across the city were fighting for equal treatment and access to economic opportunity.

Enter Milton Street, who’d made a name for himself advocating for affordable housing and was head of the Black Vendors Association.

Street, who would go on to win a seat in the Pa. House of Representatives a few months later, wanted to make a point about the economic exclusion of Black Philadelphians. He organized a late August “Black Friday” protest and boycott of The Gallery mall in Center City.

“We encouraged our community not to go to the mall,” said Sharif Street, a nephew of Milton who is now himself a state senator. He remembers attending the Black Friday demonstration and several others with his uncle and father, future Mayor John Street. “A number of us protested that mall for years.”

The top issue, Sharif Street said, was that the city had directed federal community development funds to help build the mall, which opened the year prior, rather than affordable housing in lower-income, majority Black and brown neighborhoods.

Adding insult to injury for demonstrators was the total lack of Black businesses incorporated into the new downtown shopping center.

“Then they have the audacity not to rent a single space to a Black businessman. Not only that, but they didn’t use any Black contractors when they built The Gallery,” then-City Councilmember Lucien Blackwell told the Philadelphia Tribune shortly before the Black Friday protest. “It’s time that we make up our minds to take on those who have been discriminating against us for the past 200 years.”

Protest organizers also wanted the head of the First Pennsylvania Bank to drop support for an amendment to the city charter that would have allowed Rizzo to run for a third consecutive term.

“We are going to let the businessmen of the city know that supporting Mr. Rizzo is supporting an unequal distribution of funds; it is supporting police brutality,” Milton Street told the Inquirer.

Carl Singley, a lawyer and retired Temple law professor, first met the Street brothers in the ‘70s, when they were selling hotdogs and cheesesteaks near Temple’s campus. He watched their early activism and the start of their political careers.

“Frank Rizzo … basically built his political career by exploiting the racial divide in Philadelphia,” Singley said. “So what you have happening during this period of time was the emergence of Black political activism in which the community was reacting to the policies of the Rizzo administration.”

And not just those policies, he said — there was a feeling that the business community, City Council, and other governmental structures were “not concerned about the needs of poor, working-class Black people.”

The Black Friday protest was part of a movement that would ultimately push the city to evolve policies and set goals around more equitable government contracting.

“What was going on in The Gallery in 1978 was sort of part of an evolution in the Black community about what it was we cared about and what we wanted,” Singley said. “Police brutality, decent housing, job opportunities in the government, but also economic development among Black businesses.”

An elaborate redevelopment project like The Gallery gave Milton Street and other community activists the perfect opportunity to highlight inequities in how public resources were spent, he added.