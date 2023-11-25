From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Daphne Ortiz and her family shop at Christiana Mall in tax-free Delaware every Black Friday to find holiday gift deals — and this year was no different.

As long lines of shoppers wrapped around the Lululemon, Lego, and PacSun stores, Ortiz said she didn’t let the large crowds stop her.

“It’s fun to go to the stores, and see all the stuff, and all the people going crazy,” Ortiz said, admitting she enjoyed it a bit more when her kids were younger. “It’s not the same as it used to be. The sales are different, the crowd is different, and it’s not as fun.”

More than 180 million people are expected to shop in-store and online between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday — including more than 130 million on Black Friday alone, according to the National Retail Federation. It’s the highest estimate since the industry trade group began tracking holiday shopping data in 2017.

Still, several retailers across the U.S. scaled back on seasonal hiring this year, citing concerns that the return of student loan payments may cause some people to be less willing to spend money. Stores are also competing with online purchasing. Retailers launched cyber deals as early as October, and over the first 20 days of November, internet spending increased by more than 5% vs. last year, according to Adobe Analytics.