This story originally appeared in WESA.

Months after a multi-million-dollar computer upgrade to Pennsylvania’s unemployment compensation system, some parts of the new system are running smoothly, though other aspects still need more work, according to a recent report from an advisory committee appointed by the legislature.

The $35 million digital overhaul went live in June.

The report is from the seven-member Unemployment Compensation Benefits Modernization Advisory Committee, which had representatives from businesses, labor unions, the state, and other groups. It disbanded at the end of 2021.

The state’s unemployment system has struggled during the pandemic with a number of issues – a huge volume of claimants couldn’t reach the department by phone even months into the pandemic, thousands of backlogged claims meant some out-of-work Pennsylvanians went months without being paid, and there were thousands of fraudulent claims the state had to sort out from legitimate ones.

While there were delays, the computer upgrade project remains on budget, the report noted. However, other challenges remain, the committee said.