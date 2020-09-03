A citywide survey is not enough. Philly needs a holistic approach to make historic preservation more equitable
Last week, the City of Philadelphia’s Department of Planning & Development (DPD), announced a call for proposals to coordinate the mayor’s citywide historic preservation survey to identify and evaluate Philadelphia’s architectural history. The survey is an elaborate project recommended by the mayor’s Historic Preservation Task Force, initially announced in March.
Enacting the recommendation is welcoming news, as both residents and preservationists have been calling upon the city to conduct a survey for ages. After all, other cities have done this successfully, and as a city brimming with significant national and local architectural history amid a period of rapid development, why didn’t we have one in place already?
But surveys alone are not an accomplishment, nor should they act as an isolated, final answer to preservation.
A survey is only successful when it serves as a partial component to an entirely holistic approach. By combining it with legislative policies, commercial and nonprofit inclusivity, fiscal incentives, public involvement and an active commitment to perceive the study as a living document — as in, it should be updated over the years — only then can it be viewed as a viable and successful civic initiative.
What might those components look like?
Protective zoning measures
An obvious example would be for the city to provide protective zoning measures and legislate to implement automatic demolition delays for properties that are listed on the National Register but not on the local register. National Register properties currently have no protection at all.
Tax incentives
Another possibility would be to offer homeowners, nonprofits and commercial entities preservation-specific tax incentives or loans for adaptive reuse projects.
Thanks to the use of free and accessible technological platforms, the city can post real-time updates on reports and run online surveys for residents to answer — the latter of which would gather much more diverse, in-depth and high-quality data than that gathered at the in-person public engagement meetings the task force held during their evaluation.
Tiered designation system
The biggest component that could work in tandem with this survey — and would have the most enduring positive impact on citizens — would be the creation of a tiered designation system.
It is a classification system that is considerate of flexible design requirements without betraying the integrity of the historical design itself. Certain buildings may not require as strenuous design reviews as others. This would depend on inventory, class, style, period, etc., but none of this would be possible without a sincere surveying effort.
A tiered designation program would make the preservation designation process itself more attainable to homeowners who want to preserve their homes but don’t have the capital to purchase expensive period-perfect window replacements or have the time to take off work to sit through a relentless commission hearing for a window-replacement review. The homeowner would still be required to make a design-sensitive purchase according to the tiered designation style guide, but within a citizen-friendly format and budget without the risk of losing the structure’s historical characteristics.
Tiered designation has been successfully implemented in other cities, such as London, and we can certainly do it here. Philadelphia residents would have a proactive and positive experience protecting their built environment in a way that includes them in the process.
The absence of these contributing components would be the equivalent of yelling into an echo chamber.
The DPD’s oversight of the project infers the possibility of incorporating planning policies with survey data — which is wonderful at face value, but would depend on what happens next and who is impacted by those policies. On a repeated basis, Philadelphia residents have witnessed the city provide developers with endless benefits and resources, while simultaneously regarding citizens as enemies and preservation efforts as opposition. Take the Historic Preservation Task Force website itself, for example. Citizens have noted that the task force’s “resources” section lists numerous resources for developers and small businesses, yet homeowners and nonprofits are barely provided with any agency.
The city often touts the Philadelphia Historical Commission (PHC) as the best option for the public to connect with its government on preservation issues, but have you ever attended a PHC hearing? The hostility the public faces by certain PHC commissioners amidst the pomp and circumstance is not exactly the warm and friendly citizen-focused opportunity that the city’s public relations team portrays. Generally speaking, Philadelphians have been treated as an inconvenience in the preservation and development process.
So what exactly is the driving ideology behind this survey?
Is it to highlight obvious white-glove landmarks or to finally consider working-class neighborhoods and marginalized communities whose histories have been cast aside as unimportant in comparison to white, male, hetero, wealthy narratives? Perhaps it will serve as the backbone to a very necessary and overdue tiered designation protocol many residents and preservationists have been fighting for over the years?
Or, is it really for historical purposes at all? Perhaps the survey is actually intended to identify properties in underfunded neighborhoods to take advantage of “opportunity zones” which will benefit developers under the guise of historic preservation?
With the high level of development-PTSD Philadelphia citizens are experiencing, it’s unsurprising that so many residents view this project with a great deal of skepticism, jumping to presume the latter. After all, the qualifications for the applicant does not require experience in historical or cultural resources. Shouldn’t that be essential for a historical preservation survey?
Additionally, the proposal is a huge undertaking on a shoestring budget with a short turnaround time — the job was announced on Aug. 27 with an application deadline of Sept. 15 and a budget of $12,000. It doesn’t exactly inspire confidence that this role is set up to succeed in a historical preservation capacity. However, it does sound like a job a real estate development professional would be uniquely qualified for, with their general cultural insensitivity, business prowess and financial resources to adequately meet the city’s outlined demands.
Follow PlanPhilly
And despite all of this, Philadelphians are hopeful that this survey is a genuine and administratively-supported project.
Philadelphians hope the project will be inclusive of racial and socioeconomic diversity by appreciating every neighborhood’s contributing built histories. Philadelphians are energized, and they want to be part of the process.
We want the city to accept and preserve working-class structures, plus all other aspects of our history, such as the 1930s garages reused by La Colombe in Fishtown, the Malcolm X house at North 25th and West Oxford streets, the site of the former Camac Baths, and nationally recognized women-led textile factories. We want loan and tax-incentive programs that help homeowners so that places like the Dox Thrash house or rare wooden homes in Fishtown won’t fall into further disrepair or be demolished in favor of ubiquitous, oversized, luxury housing.
If the mayor and the DPD want to truly democratize preservation and provide an enduring legacy, it starts with a sincere, equitable, inclusive and transparent effort; a holistic approach; and meaningful, productive discussions. Anything less will be a performative measure to say promises were kept, while developers continue to benefit at the expense and safety of the public.
___
Dana Fedeli is a Philadelphia resident and grassroots preservationist. Over the past four years, she has successfully overseen and championed a variety of preservation projects. Her work has been covered by PlanPhilly, Hidden City, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Philadelphia Weekly and more.