Last week, the City of Philadelphia’s Department of Planning & Development (DPD), announced a call for proposals to coordinate the mayor’s citywide historic preservation survey to identify and evaluate Philadelphia’s architectural history. The survey is an elaborate project recommended by the mayor’s Historic Preservation Task Force, initially announced in March.

Enacting the recommendation is welcoming news, as both residents and preservationists have been calling upon the city to conduct a survey for ages. After all, other cities have done this successfully, and as a city brimming with significant national and local architectural history amid a period of rapid development, why didn’t we have one in place already?

But surveys alone are not an accomplishment, nor should they act as an isolated, final answer to preservation.

A survey is only successful when it serves as a partial component to an entirely holistic approach. By combining it with legislative policies, commercial and nonprofit inclusivity, fiscal incentives, public involvement and an active commitment to perceive the study as a living document — as in, it should be updated over the years — only then can it be viewed as a viable and successful civic initiative.

What might those components look like?

Protective zoning measures

An obvious example would be for the city to provide protective zoning measures and legislate to implement automatic demolition delays for properties that are listed on the National Register but not on the local register. National Register properties currently have no protection at all.

Tax incentives

Another possibility would be to offer homeowners, nonprofits and commercial entities preservation-specific tax incentives or loans for adaptive reuse projects.

Thanks to the use of free and accessible technological platforms, the city can post real-time updates on reports and run online surveys for residents to answer — the latter of which would gather much more diverse, in-depth and high-quality data than that gathered at the in-person public engagement meetings the task force held during their evaluation.

Tiered designation system

The biggest component that could work in tandem with this survey — and would have the most enduring positive impact on citizens — would be the creation of a tiered designation system.

It is a classification system that is considerate of flexible design requirements without betraying the integrity of the historical design itself. Certain buildings may not require as strenuous design reviews as others. This would depend on inventory, class, style, period, etc., but none of this would be possible without a sincere surveying effort.

A tiered designation program would make the preservation designation process itself more attainable to homeowners who want to preserve their homes but don’t have the capital to purchase expensive period-perfect window replacements or have the time to take off work to sit through a relentless commission hearing for a window-replacement review. The homeowner would still be required to make a design-sensitive purchase according to the tiered designation style guide, but within a citizen-friendly format and budget without the risk of losing the structure’s historical characteristics.

Tiered designation has been successfully implemented in other cities, such as London, and we can certainly do it here. Philadelphia residents would have a proactive and positive experience protecting their built environment in a way that includes them in the process.

The absence of these contributing components would be the equivalent of yelling into an echo chamber.

The DPD’s oversight of the project infers the possibility of incorporating planning policies with survey data — which is wonderful at face value, but would depend on what happens next and who is impacted by those policies. On a repeated basis, Philadelphia residents have witnessed the city provide developers with endless benefits and resources, while simultaneously regarding citizens as enemies and preservation efforts as opposition. Take the Historic Preservation Task Force website itself, for example. Citizens have noted that the task force’s “resources” section lists numerous resources for developers and small businesses, yet homeowners and nonprofits are barely provided with any agency.

The city often touts the Philadelphia Historical Commission (PHC) as the best option for the public to connect with its government on preservation issues, but have you ever attended a PHC hearing? The hostility the public faces by certain PHC commissioners amidst the pomp and circumstance is not exactly the warm and friendly citizen-focused opportunity that the city’s public relations team portrays. Generally speaking, Philadelphians have been treated as an inconvenience in the preservation and development process.