Fishtown is slated to lose another landmark — the skyline-piercing spires of St. Laurentius Roman Catholic Church on Berks Avenue.

Citing imminent danger of collapse, the Philadelphia Historical Commission voted Friday to allow the owner of the crumbing 138-year-old church to tear down its long-neglected towers.

The partial demolition recommendation came after hours of deliberation, including emotional testimony from neighborhood residents who had fought to save the neighborhood landmark for years.

Six commissioners — Emily Cooperman, Steven Hartner, Dan McCoubrey, Labaron Lenard-Palmer, Betty Turner, and Robert Thomas — voted to support demolition of the degraded spires, as did Mark Dodds, the city’s policy and planning program manager, and David Perri, commissioner of Philadelphia’s Department of Licenses and Inspections.

“Demolition needs to begin as soon as possible,” Perri said during the call, describing the church as a public hazard that had put people in danger twice in the last year when heavy stones fell from the facade onto scaffolding above a busy street.

The commission and Department of Licenses and Inspections said they intended to preserve other elements of the building, including the building’s ornate facade.

“The facade along Berks Street must be protected or reconstructed,” Perri said.

Humberto Fernandini, a New Jersey-based real estate developer, purchased the church in 2020, less than a year after a 6,000-pound stone fell from the building. Despite the obvious challenges, Fernandini initially showed enthusiasm in restoring the building. But that changed after engineering inspections revealed major structural flaws, Fernandini and his attorney, Matt McClure of Ballard Spahr argued.

As public deliberation drew to a close, Perri asked for more empathy from the developer and his lawyer.

“You make this so difficult for us, because you’re always hesitant about any type of commitment to preserve the facade of this building that means so much to the community,” Perri said. “I mean, it’s like it’s an afterthought.”

Commissioner Jessica Sanchez voted against the motion while John Mattioni recused himself and commissioner Kelly Edwards abstained from voting.

Gilberto Gonzalez did not attended services at the historic church, but raised his three children under the gaze of its tall, pale blue steeple and had hoped the building would be saved.

“What’s it going to take to bring attention to these communities, and important structures like churches?” Gonzalez said in July. “It’s destroying the fabric of the neighborhood.”

John Scott, a longtime Fishtown resident described the commission’s decision to take down the towers as “devastating.”

“We thought the building could be saved,” he said. “At the same time, we think the commission probably did the best they could and we are relieved the facade could be preserved.”