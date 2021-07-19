A 90-year old Philadelphia pretzel business is opening its first retail storefront in South Jersey later this month.

The forthcoming A&A Soft Pretzels shop in Oaklyn will sell classic soft pretzels and newly popular gluten-free versions, which the owners developed as a way to find customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Anthony Panera, who grew up making pretzels of all shapes and sizes with his father and uncle, saw his family’s tried-and-true business model tested over the past year. The wholesale operation lost close to 90% of its business, said Charlene Delia, Panara’s fiancée and business partner.

At one point, Delia asked him if this was the end of the road. Panera responded, “I’m not ready to be done.”

The bakery has been owned and operated by a member of the Panara family since 1929, when it started in a South Philly basement. Back then, the pretzels were sold on street corners by young people called “jobbers,” Delia said. The family got into wholesaling, selling to grocery stores, bakeries, gas stations, and school cafeterias. In the 1970s, they moved production to a larger facility in Camden.