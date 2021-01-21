4 broken windows, 150 311 calls: What needs to happen before a bad bar is shut down?

There is a threat to our community and enforcement refuses to address it. The menace is the Station Bar and Grill on McKean Street in South Philadelphia. Enforcement is the taxpayer-funded police officers, detectives, inspectors and Liquor Control Board officials who have ignored complaints from the bar’s neighbors for 14 years.

We are Safer McKean, a coalition of 30 families who live near the Station. Some of us are new. Some have been here for 60 years. All of us have seen our safety and health compromised by the way the business operates.

If you live here or know people who do, you’ve heard stories about the bar, which has been owned by the Maglio family for three generations. There are “organized crime ties,” people say. “Big cocaine bar.” Everyone talks about the establishment yet nothing is done. Four times in the last year neighbors who complained publicly about the bar found their windows smashed in incidents police have linked to the bar. No arrests have been made.

After The Philadelphia Inquirer published an article about the attacks earlier this month, we learned the violence isn’t new. One of us, Emily Pryor, lived next door to the bar in 2007. Her car windows got smashed after the city cited the bar for noise violations. That broken window was the only impact Pryor saw come out of six years spent recording code violations and reporting information to enforcement agencies. Fast forward to 2021. It’s happening again.

The Station’s current manager, Lou Maglio, has a documented history of intimidation, retaliation and disregard for laws and regulations. The New Jersey resident has posted racist and hateful sentiments on social media, sometimes in response to people writing negative reviews of his bar.

Maglio told The Inquirer that he had nothing to do with the broken windows.

“I’m a business owner. I work seven days a week,” he told Inquirer reporter Ellie Rushing in an interview. “I’m not a gangster. I’m not a criminal. I don’t run around throwing bricks through people’s windows.”

We have logged 150+ complaints to 311, 100+ calls to 911, 16 COVID violation complaints to the state and 15 official protests to the Liquor Control Board — all in the last 10 months. Neighbors have complained about public drunkenness, lawlessness, drug activities and excessive noise for years. In the last year alone, the city has recorded at least 80 311 complaints and issued 51 food safety violations as well as a recent “stop-work” order after 10 construction safety violations from the city’s Department of Licenses of Inspections. Yet the bar continues to operate, sending smoke and loud music through walls, urine and trash onto the street.

At one point, a neighbor offered to pay for the cost to soundproof the shared wall. The offer went nowhere.

On many occasions, neighbors have tried to mitigate the situation, only to be met with indifference or agitated behavior and verbal threats. Here is one text exchange between the bar manager and Emily Pryor:

Lou: “I received the complaint u and ur roommates made. That was a bad idea on the part of u guys”

Emily: “I’m not sure what u mean by that but since u mentioned complaints the noise level is out of control”

Lou: “It means it’s f—-d up that u or ur roommate had the city come out and take a readin on the volume of the music”

That was before Pryor’s car window was smashed.