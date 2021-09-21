The 2nd Street Festival may still be on hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, but to whet appetites in the meantime festival organizers have come up with an alternative.

On Thursday, Sept. 23, the Northern Liberties Night Market will launch on North Second Street, between Fairmount and Poplar streets. Present at the family-friendly, open-air event will be dozens of food trucks, food tents, shopping vendors, games, live music, and entertainment.

“The organizers of the popular 2nd Street Festival are thrilled to debut this new series of open-air food festivals in our neighborhood of Northern Liberties,” Owen Kamihira, president of 2nd Street Festival Corp., said in a press release.

The market is part of 2nd Street Festival’s plan to expand on its annual gathering, and draws inspiration from the Night Market series previously run by the nonprofit Food Trust.