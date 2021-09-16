Montco launches its first county-wide Arts Week

This weekend Steel River will present “The Ethics of Living Jim Crow,” a performance by Reginald Brown of two short plays based on the memoirs of novelist Richard Wright. That will be followed the following weekend by two one-man shows, both by Marvin Johnson: in the first he will perform as Martin Luther King, Jr., the second as York, a Black slave owned by William Clark who became a critical part of the infamous Lewis and Clark expedition of the Louisiana Purchase.

Devlin had originally planned to present the three productions at the end of September, but shifted her season opening in order to be part of Arts Week.

“I just love the idea of Arts Week. It’s amazing that the whole county is focused on the arts,” she said. “Everybody was hit very hard by COVID, but the arts were hit a little harder. We had to close before everybody else, and a lot of us aren’t even open yet. We went essentially 18 months with no revenue. Like, none.”

Arts Montco Week was created by the Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board, which has created a marketing campaign paired with a cell phone app that directs people toward participating venues.

There are about 200 arts attractions in Montgomery County, according to Rachel Riley of Valley Forge Tourism, which represents a $100 million economic impact on the region, ranging from large institutions like Legoland, the Keswick Theater, and the Act II Playhouse, to smaller neighborhood businesses like the Eclipse Center for Creative Community in Lansdale, and Dance Depot in Royersford, and the Scarecrow Festival in Skippack.

“We are pumped to help promote these guys and get folks back to work, get folks back to entertainment” said Riley. “I think we all really need that right now.

Several years ago Valley Forge Tourism released its mobile app to help people find restaurants and entertainment in the county. The idea to launch an Arts Week had been on the table for at least a few years, with tentative plans to launch it in 2020, but the pandemic stymied that idea.

Riley said the timing to launch Arts Week has become more urgent.

“The tourism and hospitality industry was one of the hardest hit industries by COVID-19 and the public health pandemic in the last year,” said Riley. “Within that industry, two of the hardest hit segments were restaurants and the arts. And I would argue that the arts were like rock bottom, the hardest hit.”