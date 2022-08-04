2nd Street Festival returns to Northern Liberties this weekend

The annual 2nd Street Festival makes its long-awaited return to Northern Liberties this Sunday following multiple pandemic-induced delays.

It’s been three years since Second Street was lined with vendors, artists, and cocktails galore. This Sunday, visitors can expect the stretch between Girard Avenue to Spring Garden to be packed with attendees excited to return.

More than 50 businesses will be offering food and beverages, and 15 beer and cocktail gardens will line the street. The festival’s executive producer, Ann Lastuvka, says one drink to look out for comes from El Camino Real.

“What they do is they gut fresh pineapples every year and then they put pineapple margaritas in there,” Lastuvka said “And everybody is just walking throughout the footprint with these really big, larger-than-life cocktails.”