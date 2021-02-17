24 animatronic dinosaurs to take over Philly Zoo in new exhibit

Two dozen animatronic dinosaurs are coming to Fairmount Park.

The massive creatures will take guests on a prehistoric journey as part of a new Philadelphia Zoo exhibit, Big Time: Life in an Endangerous Age.

The exhibit promises a multi-sensory experience that transports guests back millions of years ago, and navigates all the way through the present day. Curators aim to capture what life was like, and the challenges faced when dinosaurs roamed the Earth.

The zoo will highlight powerful moments in history — such as volcanic eruptions and asteroid strikes — that altered Earth’s atmosphere and changed its sea levels.