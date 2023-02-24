What’s behind the new trend of “stem cell” microneedling?

This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast.

About 90 percent of my Instagram feed these days is skin care products, which is probably a monster of my own making since I’m fascinated by skin care. I can’t help but click on ads for the latest creams, serums, or potions that promise to erase years off my face.

I’ve been interested in skin care for a long time, at least ever since I started to notice the first signs of aging, under my eyes, on my forehead, the gentle, general sag that can make me feel old and tired.

But it seems like new treatments are coming out every day – treatments that speak directly to all of my skin worries. And when I heard about a new version of microneedling recently, which uses a stem-cell-based solution in the process, I was intrigued!

Microneedling is a procedure where the skin is punctured with tiny holes, to stimulate collagen and elastin production, both are proteins that keep your skin looking supple. Microneedling techniques keep advancing. For example, one version utilizes platelet-rich plasma to boost the effect. It’s become known as the vampire facial.

“Now, stem cells are the next best thing,” says Akis Ntonos, a family nurse practitioner who specializes in aesthetic dermatology.

He is the co-founder of Aion Aesthetics, a boutique clinic on New York City’s Upper East Side.

I’ve come here to give this stem cell-based treatment a try. Ntonos first asks me a few questions: about allergies, and if I have ever tried this before — which I have not.

He tells me I’m going to be red afterwards, like a bad sunburn. I hadn’t really thought about that, but he assures me it will subside within a few days.

Ntonos first spreads a numbing cream on my face, then we have to wait for about half an hour.

What’s really in this vial?

I’m relaxing in my chair and my face begins to tingle. I’m looking at the treatment I’m about to receive, which is stored in a small vial. It’s not actual, live cells in there – but the process of creating it does involve human bone marrow stem cells. The company that makes this product, AnteAGE, procures donated cells, then grows and multiplies them in their lab.

“What we have in our products is stem cell conditioned media,” says Rob Knight, AnteAGE chief scientist. “We grow the cells in the lab and during this culture they secrete all of their regenerative proteins, growth factors, exosomes into the surrounding media. We can then collect this conditioned media that contains all the active ingredients the cells are producing.”