The reporter who brought down Jeffrey Epstein
The reporter who brought down Jeffrey Epstein
The magnitude of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking operation was brought to light by Miami Herald reporter JULIE K. BROWN who got to the bottom of this explosive story.
Air Date: October 2, 2019 10:00 amListen 49:00
