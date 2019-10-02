Apple Podcasts Stitcher

Brian Fitzpatrick on Trump’s Ukraine call

October 2, 2019
Listen 13:30
Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., speaks during a campaign event at the Load Rite Trailers manufacturing facility in Fairless Hills, Pa., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., speaks during a campaign event at the Load Rite Trailers manufacturing facility in Fairless Hills, Pa., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

Apple Podcasts Stitcher

More segments from The reporter who brought down Jeffrey Epstein

View full episode

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate