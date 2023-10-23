Scientists need good data to study UFOs. But how can they collect it?

This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast.

More scientists, including NASA, are now interested in seriously studying UFOs or UAPs, unidentified anomalous phenomena, as they are now called.

The problem is, as NASA administrator Bill Nelson put it at a recent briefing, “most UAP sightings result in very limited data that makes it even more difficult to draw scientific conclusions.”

The first challenge is collecting the data.

In 2010, commercial pilot Christiaan van Heijst was flying from Amsterdam to Malaga, cruising at 41,000 feet over Spain. It was sunset. The sky was yellow and orange.

Then he saw what looked like a rectangle the size of a grain of rice in the distance. Neither he nor his co-pilot could figure out what it was. They estimated it was flying at the same speed they were.

“For 10 minutes, it didn’t change any shape. We couldn’t see any engines, we couldn’t see any tail. It just was a really, really strange elongated shape.”

He ruled out everything else in the sky that he had seen before. So he called civilian and military air traffic control. They asked for details and told him there was no other traffic in the sky.

van Heijst has seen a few strange things in the skies over the course of his career. In some cases, he later realized that it was space debris burning up, or a rocket launch, or a satellite. But there are a few things that he still has not been able to explain. van Heijst said that he can report these sightings to air traffic control and aviation authorities, but nothing happens because they are not immediate safety issues.

“Let’s say, I saw strange lights high up in the sky, well, I’ll probably get an email from my chief pilot saying, ‘I’m very happy for you, but … this is useless.’ It’s like saying … I saw the Northern Lights. Well, I’m pretty sure that they will be happy for me, but there’s nothing they can do about it.”

He is not the only pilot with these experiences.

Ryan Graves is one of the American Navy fighter pilots who made big waves with their descriptions of strange, inexplicable encounters while flying. In 2017 and 2019, The New York Times published stories about what he and some other Navy pilots saw. In some cases, they captured video footage.

Graves is no longer in the Navy, but he testified to Congress in July about the unexplained objects he saw in U.S. airspace over Virginia Beach in 2014. He described them as a dark cube inside a sphere.

“We got below the object about a thousand feet so we could look up and try to see the object against the blue sky. And all our sensors are trained to the object.” Graves said. “Our radar, our other instruments, even our missile, our air-to air missile on our wing, which seeks higher energy, is screaming at us … because we have a tone indicating a solid lock.”

Graves says other fighter pilots have had similar experiences in that area, but there’s no formal way to report these sightings. He says that as pilots get more experience, they have a better understanding of what else is in the sky around them. And there are a lot of pilots who have seen these unknown objects, but never reported them.