Precision nutrition examines link between diet and inflammation

Reyna Gobel had a serious health scare in 2010. She had a terrible stomachache that wouldn’t go away. Her doctor suspected she might have cancer and sent her off to get more tests. “I was crying in my car, and after I got over that moment, I decided to get a second opinion,” said Gobel.

And she was glad that she did. Her problem turned out to be H Pylori, a bacterial infection that can be treated with antibiotics. That was a huge relief, but still, Gobel just wasn’t feeling better overall.

Severe allergies had her bed bound for about a month out of the year. She was allergic to cedar, dust, and other pollen, and her symptoms were strong. Pounding sinus pain and dizziness would keep her in bed for days at a time.

Gobel also had to take antibiotics frequently to deal with sinus infections. Another doctor told her to give up milk because dairy products can increase mucus and to use soy instead.

Nothing changed, so she looked for options outside of mainstream medicine.

Finding the culprit

She was wondering if something in her diet was contributing to her symptoms – and started working with a nutritionist. She had a blood test that looks for hypersensitivities to a lot of different foods. It’s called Mediator Release Test or MRT. This is not a test that most insurance companies will cover, or most doctors would recommend because it’s not been studied enough, and because many researchers argue that these tests are not accurate in showing food sensitivities.

The thinking is that even if you don’t have a full-blown allergic reaction to a food — smaller responses could add up and drive-up inflammation — which then causes other health issues.

Gobel got her test results back, and it turned out that soy was one of her problem foods. She eliminated soy from her diet, along with another few problematic foods, and since then, her allergy symptoms have gotten a lot better.

Different ways to target problem foods

This approach is called precision nutrition — and Gobel was hooked. She went back to school to get a master’s in public health and public health nutrition and co-created a course called Best nutrition class ever. The blood test Gobel had taken can cost about $500, so she teaches people to get a better sense of their own bodies by just eliminating different foods at a time.

“The common allergens are wheat, dairy, eggs, soy, peanuts, tree nuts, sesame, fish, and shellfish,” she explained.

People rotate foods out of their diets for several days or a week at a time — and pay close attention to how they feel, and their other health issues. They replace these foods with other healthy and fresh options. “I don’t want people to just come out of this saying, ‘you know what, wheat or dairy was a problem for me.’ I want them to come out of this and say, ‘I’m eating an overall healthier diet and giving up processed foods.’”