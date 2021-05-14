Up in Smoke

The patch, the gum, lozenges, medication — it seems like there are endless ways to quit smoking. But for some people, none of them work, and they have to head off the beaten path to find something that’ll help them quit.

On this episode, we take a look at some of the less-studied ways people have used to quit smoking, why they work — or don’t — and what can get in the way.

We hear stories about Allen Carr, the man behind “The Easy Way to Stop Smoking,” and his quest to gain acceptance from the scientific mainstream; American Indians’ deep cultural connection to tobacco, and how it’s been exploited; and the truth behind the effects of vaping on our health, and what that means for ex-smokers.

Also heard on this week’s episode: