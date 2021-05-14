Sacred tobacco and American Indians, tradition and conflict

This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast.

Sean Brown grew up on an American Indian reservation in Seminole County, Oklahoma where he says tobacco was everywhere — in TV and radio ads, on billboards and storefronts.

“Everyone in my dad’s family smoked,” Brown said. “Chain-smoked a pack a day — grandma, grandpa, aunts, uncles, cousins, dad, all of them.”

And at 9 years old, Brown had his first cigarette. He took it from one of his mother’s packs.

“Mom didn’t even notice because she worked 16-hour days,” Brown recalls. “She wasn’t counting how many smokes there were in there. Me and my friend, we chain-smoked about 10 straight.”

But for Brown and many American Indians, there’s another side to tobacco.

As a kid, Brown split his time between Seminole County and the family homestead in Sasakwa, Oklahoma, where his great-grandmother, a traditional medicine woman, would burn tobacco in the house.

“Mama-on, my great grandmother, she used to heal people,” Brown said.

“And I was just a little tot, you know, threes, fours and fives. But I remember very vividly of people coming from all over just for her to put her hands on them. The smell of herbs in the kitchen. You can’t beat it.”

What’s sacred tobacco?

Mama-on was burning sacred tobacco — not the commercial tobacco that’s in cigarettes.

Sacred tobacco, which Brown calls “little tobacco,” is a smaller plant (Nicotiana rustica) that grew in different varieties across North America before European contact. It’s stronger and harder to inhale, which means that it wasn’t smoked as frequently. And it’s a lot harder to come by these days.

“Little tobacco is so much more powerful,” Brown said. “It looks kind of like basil. It can grow in harsher conditions, and it doesn’t have as many viruses or bacterias that attack the plant, so you can use it as a pesticide.”

Among the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma, Brown says, “little tobacco” is considered a sacred medicine. It’s commonly used for prayer or spiritual protection, or gifted to someone to express thanks.

Centuries of European encroachment on American Indian land has made it hard to grow and access the plant in its original form. But Brown says the story of tobacco is part of a larger history of who he comes from.

“I am of the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma, Alligator Clan, Tvsekiyv Harjo Band, which is descended from the Okone Band,” Brown said. “[They were] the very first people to break away from the Creek Muscogee and leave and go to Spanish Florida and become the Seminoles.”

At the beginning of the 1830s, more than 125,000 American Indians lived on millions of acres of land in Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, North Carolina, and Florida – land their ancestors had occupied and cultivated for generations.

But the federal government, working on behalf of white settlers who wanted the land to grow cotton and tobacco, forced American Indians to leave and relocate to designated “Indian” territories across the Mississippi River — a journey infamously known as the Trail of Tears.

“And you had to walk two thousand miles through it barefoot,” Brown said. “Little food, little blankets, little anything, and then in the meantime, you’re put in corral pens like stockade.”

At the same time, European settlers had already begun growing a different variety of the tobacco plant, Nicotiana tabacum, which was easier to inhale, and therefore more likely to cause addiction.

As land was taken and warfare erupted between American Indians and settlers, tobacco took on a new purpose.

According to the late medical historian, Stephen J. Kunitz, the calumet (pipe) ceremony was common during the pre-contact period and throughout the 17th and 18th centuries on the Northern and Southern plains, the prairies and the east.

“However, at the prairie-plains margin it spread and became pervasive in the early historical period due to the conditions of population dislocation and migration,” wrote Kunitz. “These conditions were caused by Europeans pushing westward, by the attraction of buffalo on the plains, and by the impact on the Plains tribes of acquiring horses.

The result during the 18th and 19th centuries was intertribal warfare and the disruption of tribal relationships all across the Northern Plains, as well as across the Great Plains more generally.”

In the advent of American Indian dislocation, historians say tobacco became more thoroughly integrated into social relationships between settlers and tribes — but, Brown says, not in the way you might have heard about it in movies, what Hollywood Westerns called “the peace pipe.”

“It has nothing to do with peace whatsoever,” Brown said. “It’s just what those guys called it when we brought out the pipe as a deal sealer. When you share the pipe, that solidifies the bond between the two people and the words are solidified within the smoke. And so that smoke rises to our ancestors, which then solidifies it in the depths of time.”

‘A chokehold on an entire culture’

By the time many of the Seminole people were forcibly relocated to Oklahoma, they were thousands of miles away from their local plants and medicines. Brown says they had to relearn where to find and cultivate these sacred plants.

But by the end of the century, commercial tobacco production really took off — coming close to eradicating native varieties altogether. That’s meant many tribes have had to replace sacred tobacco with the commercial variety, blurring the lines between what’s spiritual and what’s not. That line was especially blurry for Brown as a young kid.

“‘You’re an Indian, so you need to smoke tobacco,’” Brown said. “Nobody really said that, but that’s kind of the impression [I got] that because it is sacred, we have to now use commercial tobacco to still maintain sacredness … Wow, talk about putting a chokehold on an entire culture.”