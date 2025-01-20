How AI and machine learning led to ‘mind blowing’ progress in understanding animal communication

For instance, they now understand how sperm whales vary the rhythm, tempo, and duration of their clicks, in the same way that humans combine words in different orders with different tones to change the meaning of what they say to each other.

That led to the discovery that sperm whale clicks work like an alphabet, where elements can be combined differently to mean different things; compared to hieroglyphics, where each symbol represents a certain meaning, said computer scientist Pratyusha Sharma, who also works on Project CETI with Gero.

She said this kind of system, which humans, primates, and some birds use — is rare in nature.

“There needs to be … the right kind of communicative, environmental, and social pressures to even give rise to the system.”

This kind of research excites animal behaviorist Con Slobodchikoff. He said this reminds him of another recent experiment, where scientists played back the sound of humpback whale calls to a whale, and the whale responded. He said he can see a time in the future when we would be able to do human-whale translation.

“And as we get better at it, and as our dictionary of animal signals gets better, we might be able to have much more sophisticated kinds of playbacks,” he said. “I think that we’re getting in the realm of possibility.”

Slobodchikoff has dedicated much of his research to studying prairie dog calls. He is now the chief scientist and founder of Zoolingua, a company working on a human-dog translation system. He said he cannot discuss details for now, but guesses that it is around five years away.

However, neuroecologist Yossi Yovel said machine learning and the breakthroughs it has led to won’t be able to break all the language barriers between humans and other animals.

He studies communication in Egyptian fruit bats at Tel Aviv University in Israel.

As an example, he said human scientists can study animal behaviors in contexts we can see and understand: fighting, eating, sleeping, mating and so on. But what if the animals are behaving in ways that us humans cannot even imagine, because they are so different from what we can think of?

For instance, sperm whales and belugas navigate the world using clicks. Most humans cannot picture what it would look like to navigate the world entirely using sound rather than sight.

“These are barriers that will not be crossed,” Yovel said. “I think that it’s still very, very interesting to see how far we get. I don’t think we’ve reached the dead end.”

“I do think machine learning will allow us to take things further. But I think these obstacles are fundamental.”

But, whale biologist Shane Gero said the point of this research is not to talk to whales.

“Everyone is, at least from the public facing side, very excited about this idea of talking to the whales. But that really does not drive the work that I do or that CETI does.”

He said the point is to understand what is important in a whale’s world, so that humans can change our behavior accordingly. He refers to a quote from writer Cormac McCarthy, who was a friend of famous humpback whale researcher Roger Payne.

“He has this great line in one of his books, which is: what if God comes back and asks you if you figured it all out? And then before you can answer, said, ‘hey, did you ever consider asking the whales?’ And then looked around and said, ‘where have all the whales gone?’”