20 years after its first upload, YouTube is changing the way people learn

This year marks 20 years since the first YouTube video was uploaded — and in that time, the platform has become more than just a place for funny videos and viral clips. YouTube is a learning tool for many people. Whether it’s a student looking for academic help, someone navigating daily tasks, or diving into a new hobby, chances are there’s a step-by-step tutorial on YouTube.

It’s hard to imagine life without the video platform. But for Vena, a graduate student at Temple University, that wasn’t always the case. When she moved to the U.S. from Shanghai in 2022, YouTube opened up a world of knowledge she hadn’t had access to before.

“Because I come from China, China blocked YouTube,” she said. “So, I never used it before I came to the U.S.”

Vena’s goal is to become a scriptwriter, and she uses YouTube to go beyond what she learns in class.

“I watched a lot of master classes about script writing on YouTube … and I followed a lot of online courses from Stanford, Harvard, and Yale.”, she said. “YouTube is very good because there are a lot of long videos … on TikTok every video is like 15 to 30 seconds, but on YouTube you can get long information.”

Her sister, Dina, finds value in a different corner of the platform — beauty tutorials. “I watched a lot of makeup videos, and I learned a lot of hacks. I learned about some products I never heard of before and I think it’s very helpful,” she said.

YouTube can be used to learn just about anything, and that’s part of what makes it so popular.

For health care worker Mike Brown, it has helped him save money on car maintenance. “I’ve learned to change the oil on my car. I’ve learned to change light bulbs. I’ve changed my brakes, rotors and pads,” Brown said. “If there’s certain things I could do myself that might save me money versus paying someone else to do it … that’s what led me to YouTube”

But what is it about the platform that makes it such an effective learning tool?

John Medina, a developmental molecular biologist and author of “Brain Rules,” says while the science isn’t fully settled, there are a couple of solid theories based on how the brain takes in information.

“Half of the brain is devoted to visual processing,” Medina said. “It’s the most of any sense that exists.”