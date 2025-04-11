The Rise of YouTube and How It’s Changed Our Lives

In April of 2005, the very first YouTube video made its debut — a grainy, 19-second clip of Jawed Karim, one of the platform’s founders, awkwardly introducing elephants at the San Diego Zoo. It’s an ordinary, even boring, moment on a slightly overcast day, but it sent a powerful message: that we could and should share the small moments of our daily lives with the world.

In the 20 years since, YouTube has become a content powerhouse featuring billions of videos that provide a never-ending stream of entertainment, chatter, and news. In the process, it’s revolutionized how we seek out and consume information, given rise to countless subcultures and movements, reshaped the worlds of entertainment and education — and maybe even changed how our brains work.

On this episode, we mark the 20th anniversary of YouTube with an exploration of the platform’s rise, evolution, and impact on our lives.

