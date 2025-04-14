This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Find our full episode about the 20th anniversary of YouTube here.

In 2006, during the early days of YouTube, Mia Quagliarello’s job was to hire and lead a team called “coolhunters.”

They looked for interesting videos about music, news, film, comedy, or beauty to feature on the YouTube homepage.

Whenever they found one, it was like “a diamond in the rough,” Quagliarello said.

These videos were not immediately popular, but the coolhunters thought they deserved a larger audience.

There was a parody techno music video for a song called My Hands Are Bananas, and a 79-year-old man in England who had lived through World War II and talked about his life.

Quagliarello said the coolhunters did not want to pick winners and losers on YouTube, so they were also part of the communities they watched. For example, the person looking out for comedy videos to feature made them himself and new other comedians.

Then in November 2006, Google bought YouTube.

Some time after that, Quagliarello said, executives started pushing the site to feature videos that would keep people on the platform longer, rather than looking for different or creative videos to feature.

“I always felt like a gazelle on the Serengeti being hunted by lions who were the suits, the engineers, and algorithms (who) were always salivating over what little real estate we had on the homepage and really wanted to optimize the site,” she said. “I felt like my team’s expertise and purpose was not entirely appreciated once we got acquired by Google, and it would be a matter of time before we would be deemed obsolete.”

She said the coolhunters were proud of the relationships they built within various communities, but it was not always easy to prove to Google that they were making money for YouTube.

The company disbanded the coolhunters in 2010, and she left the year after.

Today, algorithms decide what people see not just on YouTube but other major platforms like Facebook, Spotify, and Netflix. But this means something gets lost, said Miguel Gomez, who opened a video store outside Philadelphia in 2012 called Viva Video.

He said while most people thought he was foolish, his team developed a loyal customer base who wanted to talk to other film lovers and watch movies they might not have found otherwise.

For instance, he recalled one customer who usually rents art house movies, but one day he recommended she try Rubin & Ed, a 1991 comedy starring Crispin Glover as a man who goes on a road trip across a desert to bury his cat. She loved it.

“It’s not the sort of thing that’s going to show up on your algorithm,” he said.

Some clerks were more eclectic with their picks. Gomez said one employee he used to work with would recommend an experimental 1980s movie with no plot, no dialogue, and no characters called Koyaanisqatsi to almost anyone who walked through the door. The movie consists of slow motion and time lapse videos like rocket launches, bats flying, clouds floating, people walking, set to music by famous American composer Phillip Glass.

“If you were coming in with your kid for a sleepover, he would tell you to take Koyaanisqatsi. To some degree … that’s a little insane, but it’s also awesome.”

Despite those connections, the video store closed in 2021 when their landlord got a much better offer on the property.