Trump pausing coronavirus relief talks until after the election

President Trump says he has ordered his representatives to stop talks with Democrats on a new round of COVID-19 aid until after the election.

In a series of tweets, Trump said he has rejected Democrats’ latest stimulus proposal because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “is not negotiating in good faith.”

…request, and looking to the future of our Country. I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business. I have asked… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

…also coming back in record numbers. We are leading the World in Economic Recovery, and THE BEST IS YET TO COME! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

The tweets came on a day when Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell urged more stimulus to help the economy recover from the recession caused by the pandemic.

Talks were already stalled for months, and lawmakers remained far apart on how much should be included in the next round of stimulus.

Trump said he would pass a “major stimulus bill” right after the election and urged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to push ahead with confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Trump made the announcement during his first full day back at the White House after a weekend at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. He is continuing to receive treatment for COVID-19.