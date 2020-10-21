Election 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic

Citing coronavirus issues, doctors ask Trump to cancel Erie rally

A crowd of people wearing Donald Trump gear attends a rally hosted by Vice President Mike Pence in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.

A crowd faces the tarmac as Vice President Mike Pence arrives for a campaign rally Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 in New Cumberland, Pa. (Jacqueline Larma/AP Photo)

Dozens of Pennsylvania doctors have called on President Donald Trump to cancel his Erie campaign rally on Tuesday night, citing the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state.

A letter signed by more than 75 physicians from around the state said such campaign events endanger public health and give a false impression that the coronavirus is “no longer with us.” The doctors also raised concerns about what they claimed was Trump spreading misinformation about the virus.

If Trump does not cancel the rally, the doctors urged people not to attend.

The letter noted that the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 1,485 new positive coronavirus cases Saturday, bringing the statewide total to more than 180,940 and marking the 12th consecutive day in which the number of new cases has exceeded 1,000.

The state reported more than 1,550 new coronavirus cases in the state Tuesday, increasing the statewide total since the pandemic started at least 184,870 cases.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

Part of the series

Part of the series

You may also like

About Associated Press

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate