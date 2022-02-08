The Navy is investigating the death of a SEAL candidate from N.J. who finished ‘Hell Week’

FILE - U.S. Navy SEAL candidates, participate in "surf immersion" during Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL (BUD/S) training at the Naval Special Warfare (NSW) Center in Coronado, Calif., on May 4, 2020. A Navy SEAL candidate who died just hours after completing the grueling Hell Week test was identified Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, as a 24-year-old sailor who joined the military last year. The U.S. Navy said that Seaman Kyle Mullen died at a San Diego area hospital on Friday, Feb. 4, after he and another SEAL trainee reported experiencing symptoms of an unknown illness. (MC1 Anthony Walker/U.S. Navy via AP, File)

One Navy SEAL candidate is dead and another is recovering after completing “Hell Week,” a grueling test early in the forces’ training program.

Kyle Mullen, a 24-year-old man from Manalapan, N.J., was pronounced dead at Sharp Coronado Hospital in Coronado, Calif., the Navy said in a series of statements released over the weekend.

An investigation into his cause of death is in progress, according to officials.

The second candidate, whose name has not been released, was in stable condition at Naval Medical Center San Diego as of Saturday.

Both candidates had completed Hell Week — an assessment during the first phase of Basic Underwater Demolition SEAL (BUD/S) training — hours before reporting symptoms and receiving emergency care, the Navy said. The statement did not specify what those symptoms were.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Seaman Mullen’s family for their loss,” Rear Adm. H.W. Howard III said in one of the statements. “We are extending every form of support we can to the Mullen family and Kyle’s BUD/S classmates.”

The BUD/S training is an early phase of the SEALs’ selection process that’s known as Hell Week because of its intensity. Over the span of 5 1/2 days, candidates survive on no more than four hours of sleep, while undergoing a series of tests that involve running, swimming and other activities that test physical endurance and mental “toughness” and pain, according to the Navy SEAL website. Only around 25% of candidates make it through the Hell Week to continue on with their training.

