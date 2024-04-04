WrestleMania in Philadelphia, Paul Offit – Tell Me When It’s Over, Eclipse

A spectacle in the sky – the solar eclipse of April 8, 2024, draws the attention of young and old to the sky. We talk to Swarthmore professor Eric Jensen about the best places to experience the phenomenon in our area and the kick an astronomer like him gets out of the event.

WrestleMania is coming to Philly. Besides bruises and broken ribs, we also expect a Taylor Swift-like economic impact on the city. We talk with WHYY Report Cory Sharber and Bob Smith, host of the podcast The Outdated Wrestling Hour.

CHOP pediatrician Paul Offit talks about his new book Tell Me When It’s Over. We’ll discuss lessons learned from the pandemic and how Covid misinformation is still wreaking havoc on our health.