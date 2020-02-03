Guest: David Zucchino

Today, writer DAVID ZUCCHINO comes in to talk about his new book, Wilmington’s Lie: The Murderous Coup of 1898 and the Rise of White Supremacy. In the late 19th century, Wilmington was North Carolina’s largest city and had a thriving black middle class. A campaign of violence, terrorism, and disenfranchisement led to the overthrow of the city’s elected government, the death of an estimated 60 African American men and the destruction of a way of life. Zucchino explores this racist history and what it reveals about today.