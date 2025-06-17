Two Minnesota lawmakers were shot over the weekend; one was killed along with her husband. The suspect had an alleged “hit list” with the names of 45 Democratic politicians. In April, there was an arson attack on Pennsylvania Governor Shapiro’s home, and two assassination attempts on President Trump last year.

Acts of political violence and threats against elected officials are on the rise. We witnessed fallout from the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol, and there have been kidnapping attempts on Michigan Governor Whitmer and then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Surveys find more Americans – both Democrats and Republicans – say they support the use of violence to achieve a political goal.

In this episode, why are politics becoming more violent, and is this time any different from past volatile periods in American history?

Guests:

Kurt Braddock – Assistant professor of public communication at American University

Kevin Boyle – Professor of American history at Northwestern University