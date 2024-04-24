Why we are so attached to our stuff

Did you have a favorite stuffed animal or blanket when you were a kid? A blanket or a beloved teddy bear? Why do we hold on to things for so many years?

Childhood possessions are filled with memories and meaning. On this hour we explore the uniquely human behavior of owning things and why we become attached to our belongings.

On the one hand, it is about connecting to a special person or experience and seeing that “thing” as part of our identity. On the other hand, how much is too much? Many garages are so stuffed with our stuff that there’s no room for a car. There are more than 50,000 self storage facilities in the country filled with our overflow. Join us for a conversation with psychologist Bruce Hood author of Possessed: Why We Want More Than We Need.