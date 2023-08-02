Why People Believe Conspiracy Theories

In recent years, conspiracy theories have become more mainstream. We see believers in the 2020 election lie, QAnon, the Obama birther myth now holding political office. Why do people believe far-out ideas that have been repeatedly debunked? Skeptic Magazine founder Michael Shermer walks us through the psychology of conspiracy theories, the appeal behind some of the popular ones like the JFK assassination and 9/11 truthers and the methods we need to detect them. Shermer’s new book is, Conspiracy: Why the Rational Believe the Irrational.