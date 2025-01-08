Why are millennials delaying adulthood?

“What happens when a whole generation never grows up?” That’s the question a recent Wall Street Journal article asked — and it drew a lot of attention.

Young people – in their 20s and 30s – seem to be postponing adulthood, or at least the traditional milestones. They are less likely to be married, have children, and own a home compared to prior generations. They are more likely to be living with the parents.

By all appearances, Gen Zers and Millennials seem to be lagging behind. But are they doing this by choice or are economic and social factors at play? Are younger generations in a state of arrested development?

Guests

Rachel Wolfe, economics reporter at the Wall Street Journal

Jean Twenge, psychology professor at San Diego State and author of Generations: The Real Differences Between Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, Boomers, and Silents―and What They Mean for America’s Future

Allie Volpe, senior reporter at Vox