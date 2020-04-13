Listen to The Why wherever you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | RadioPublic | TuneIn

Gov. Tom Wolf’s order to close all non-life sustaining businesses has shut down many construction sites — but not the site of a new casino in South Philly. That situation has shed light on the state’s disorganized process to determine which businesses can get exceptions to stay open during an unprecedented pandemic.

Guest: Jake Blumgart, WHYY’s PlanPhilly