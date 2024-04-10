When to Trust Your Intuition

Air Date: April 11, 2024 12:00 pm
(photo credit, Joshua Morris)

(photo credit, Joshua Morris)

That gut feeling is telling you something…directing you toward a decision but you can’t pinpoint precisely why. That’s our intuition talking and there’s more truth to it then we previously understand. Psychologist and neuroscientist Joel Pearson has been studying intuition and putting it to the test in his lab. He joins us to explain where gut instincts come from, when we should trust them and how we can use them to make better choices. Pearson is the author of the brand new book, The Intuition Toolkit.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Brought to you by The Connection with Marty Moss-Coane

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate