Are you a fan of reality TV shows? Shows like The Bachelor, The Kardashians, RuPaul Drag Race, The Real Housewives? Maybe you watch them but don’t want to admit it?

Lehigh University sociology professor DANIELLE LINDEMANN has found that many people are too embarrassed to confess to binging what some label as lowbrow, trashy TV. But Lindemann argues in a new book that if you look more closely, reality television tells us a lot about ourselves and our culture, touching on issues of sex, gender, race, class, inequality and more. Lindemann joins us to talk about the appeal, the stigma, the insights and joy of reality TV. Her new book is True Story: What Reality TV Says About Us.

