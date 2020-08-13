What Kamala Harris means for the Democratic ticket?

Air Date: August 13, 2020 10:00 am
Sen. Kamala Harris speaking during a town hall meeting at the University of Iowa, Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Sen. Kamala Harris speaking during a town hall meeting at the University of Iowa, Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Guests: Camille Burge, Kelly Dittmar, Mary Frances Berry

Joe Biden had selected Kamala Harris as his pick for Vice President, making history with first woman of color to be chosen for a major party ticket. Harris, a U.S. Senator from California and former state attorney general, is the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrant parents. She was a former rival for the Democratic presidential nomination and famously attacked Biden on the debate stage over issues of race. Today, what does the former prosecutor bring to the Democratic ticket? What’s the electoral strategy going forward? And how has the vice-presidential announcement been received among Democrats and Republicans? Guest host Kevin McCorry talks with CAMILLE BURGE, associate professor of political science at Villanova University, KELLY DITTMAR, director of research at the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University, and MARY FRANCES BERRY, professor of social thought and history at the University of Pennsylvania.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate