What Kamala Harris means for the Democratic ticket?

Guests: Camille Burge, Kelly Dittmar, Mary Frances Berry

Joe Biden had selected Kamala Harris as his pick for Vice President, making history with first woman of color to be chosen for a major party ticket. Harris, a U.S. Senator from California and former state attorney general, is the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrant parents. She was a former rival for the Democratic presidential nomination and famously attacked Biden on the debate stage over issues of race. Today, what does the former prosecutor bring to the Democratic ticket? What’s the electoral strategy going forward? And how has the vice-presidential announcement been received among Democrats and Republicans? Guest host Kevin McCorry talks with CAMILLE BURGE, associate professor of political science at Villanova University, KELLY DITTMAR, director of research at the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University, and MARY FRANCES BERRY, professor of social thought and history at the University of Pennsylvania.